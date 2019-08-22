Charleston Police: Man arrested after pointing air rifle at officers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department says officers were called to the scene of a man with a rifle on 1400 block of 7th Avenue in Charleston, West Virginia at around 9 AM on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Police say Charles Norman Miller pointed the rifle at the officers.

According to the criminal complaint, the initial call was about a white man sitting in a yard with an assault rifle and his finger was on the trigger, but when they arrived officer say a black man holding the rifle. Charleston Police say the officers did not shoot Miller and took him into custody. According to police, the rifle turned out to be an air rifle.

Mary C. Snow Elementary went on lockdown, but no one was injured as part of the incident. Miller is being charged with threatening to commit a terrorist act.

