Charleston Police: Man dead after being shot in the head

Charleston Police: Early morning shooting ruled suicide

Scene of an early morning shooting on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (WOWK News Staff Photo/Mackenzie Koch)

UPDATE: 07/14/2020 @ 6:10 AM

Charleston police are ruling what was originally reported as a possible homicide as a suicide. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One man is dead after Kanwaha County Metro 911 dispatchers say he was shot in the head.

The shooting happened on Magic Island in the early hours of Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Charleston police are on scene investigating.

Police say a suspect is not yet in custody.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

