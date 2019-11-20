Charleston Police: Man steals SUV hours after release from jail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The Charleston Police Department says they are looking for a man who stole an SUV hours after being released from jail. Charleston Police on Wednesday said they’ve filed charges against 44-year-old Christopher Peter Witthohn as they continue to search for him.

Authorities say Witthohn left jail at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Then at 1 p.m. police said he broke into multiple vehicles and stole a black Toyota Sequoia from the Big Sandy Superstore parking lot on Southridge Boulevard.

The vehicle has not yet been recovered. Police are asking the public to report any information about Witthohn’s whereabouts or the location of the stolen SUV.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.