Charleston Police obtain murder warrant in deadly shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department says it’s Criminal Investigation Division has obtained a warrant in connection to the death of a man in June 2019.
Police say the 1st Degree Murder warrant has been obtained for Lasalle Javon Burnett, 38, of Charleston, in connection with the death of Adam Swim, 41, of Charleston.
Burnett is currently in the South Central Regional Jail on an unrelated charge. On June 17, 2019, Adam Swim was found dead, inside his home in the 100 block of Ash Street, with a gunshot wound to the head.
