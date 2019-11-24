Charleston police officer retires after 25 years with department

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department celebrated one of its own over the weekend as Sunday marked Corporal Deborah Smith’s last day with the department.

Smith had served the department in the Patrol Division for 25 years.

“It’s been a good ride,” said Cpl. Smith. “Its something different every day, helping people, helping kids, making friends.”

She added, “I have made some great friends here that started just from making call. I have made some great friends here over the years. These are my brothers and sisters.”

