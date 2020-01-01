Charleston police officers look out for the community as the city brings in the New Year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – It was a night you’d expect for New Year’s Eve. It began with a couple of traffic stops, which included one DUI.

“Basically we want to make sure everyone out celebrating tonight makes it home safely,” said Officer Daniel Eisenberg. “So if everyone is out having a good time we hope they get an Uber or a taxi.”

The beginning of the night started slow, but Eisenberg said that dispatch calls usually pick up later in the night on New Year’s Eve.

“Especially as we get later into the night closer to midnight,” said Eisenberg.

A common complaint on New Year’s Eve is due to fireworks — which sometimes sound like gunshots.

“A lot of people like to light fireworks off so we want to make sure all the fireworks complaints that we get are indeed fireworks and not gunshots”, according to Eisenberg, “We’re gonna get a lot of these calls and 90% of them are going to be fireworks but we need to take them all seriously.”

As far as DUI’s go, numerous officers are assigned to DUI patrol on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The Charleston Police Department has one message for those celebrating the New Year: Don’t Drink and Drive.

