Charleston Police respond to possible shooting at Renaissance Circle

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department says officers responded to a possible shooting last night.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to an apartment in the Renaissance Circle for a possible shooting. When they arrived, they found that a shot had been fired by a black male suspect who had forced his way into the apartment, but that no one had been shot.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before police arrived. One victim sustained an abrasion to the left side of his head. The victim said he was sitting in a bedroom when he was struck in the face by the suspect and blacked out. There were multiple people inside the apartment at the time when the suspect forced his way inside.

One witness said he knew the suspect only as “Trap” and described him as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall weighing 175 pounds with short hair. Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348- 8111.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories