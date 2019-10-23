Charleston Police search for man suspected of robbing the elderly

These pictures are from surveillance video that captured the suspect leaving the area southbound on Park Avenue.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department is searching for a man they believe pretended to be a maintenance man and robbed an elderly man. Just before noon, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, Charleston Police say the man went into an unlocked apartment at Agsten Manor without knocking.

Police say he woke up an elderly tenant and claimed that he was a maintenance man there to check the water. He proceeded to ask the elderly tenant to take his clothes off and get in the shower. The tenant did so at which time the suspect went into the living area and stole approximately $31 in cash from his wallet.

Surveillance video captured the suspect leaving the area southbound on Park Avenue. Agsten Manor is the housing complex on Randolph Street on the West Side of Charleston occupied by many elderly residents.

According to police, the suspect earlier went to an apartment on Morris Street occupied by a woman. Police say he went into the apartment and did the same thing. When he asked the woman to check the water in the bathroom, she refused and he left, according to police.

Police say the suspect is a white male wearing a white button-up shirt and a white baseball hat on backwards. He is believed to be targeting the elderly.

