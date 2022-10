CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing child.

CPD says that 13-year-old Quenin Brown was last seen walking away from his residence on the 1000 block of 7th Ave.

Quenin is 5’8″ and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about Quenin’s whereabouts should contact CPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.