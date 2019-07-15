Charleston Police search for missing 13-year-old girl

Samantha Miller, 13 years of age, was last seen on July 11th, 2019.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway teenage girl. Charleston Police say Samantha Miller, 13, was last seen on July 11th, 2019.

According to police, Miller is known to frequent the West Side of Charleston and the City of Dunbar. If you know Samantha’s location or have any information please call (304) 348-8111.

