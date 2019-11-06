CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing girl, Tanessa Mae James, 13 years old. According to Tanessa’s father, she ran away from his home on the 600 block of 6th Street on the West Side of Charleston, West Virginia in the evening of Tuesday, November 5, 2019, and has not returned.
Charleston Police say that at this time, there is no indication that Tanessa has met with foul play. Anyone with information regarding Tanessa Mae James’ whereabouts is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-8111.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
More Stories
- Teen hid siblings, walked 14 miles for help after Mormon family killed in Mexico attack
- Invasive insect, the Spotted Lanternfly, confirmed in West Virginia
- Charleston Police search for missing 13-year-old
- Senate passes PACT Act to make animal cruelty a felony
- Mom on the run after delivering stillborn with toxic levels of meth
- Citizens voice concerns regarding Charleston Police Department use of force policy
- West Virginia earns failing grade on preterm birth rate, improving only slightly from last year
- Election officials: Cramblit next Ironton mayor
- Beshear claims victory in Kentucky; Bevin refuses to concede
- Michael Adams elected Kentucky secretary of state