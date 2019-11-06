Charleston Police search for missing 13-year-old

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing girl, Tanessa Mae James, 13 years old. According to Tanessa’s father, she ran away from his home on the 600 block of 6th Street on the West Side of Charleston, West Virginia in the evening of Tuesday, November 5, 2019, and has not returned.

Charleston Police say that at this time, there is no indication that Tanessa has met with foul play. Anyone with information regarding Tanessa Mae James’ whereabouts is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-8111.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

