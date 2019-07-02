Charleston Police say missing 7-year-old is home safe

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) –

UPDATE: The Charleston Police Department says the missing 7-year-old girl is now home safe.

ORIGINAL: The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing 7-year-old girl. The girl has been missing since before 11 AM on Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019 from the 1000 block of Main Street on Charleston’s West Side.

Charleston Police describe the girl has light complexion black female wearing fuzzy pajama pants and a white top. She also has pink beads in her hair. Charleston Police are not releasing a photo of the girl at this time.

Charleston Police say she may have walked away from her grandmother’s house. If you have any information about the location of the girl please call the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-6460.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.