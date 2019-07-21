Missing Child Found Safe

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Police say Jennifer English has been found safe after returning home.

The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Jennifer English, 16, was last seen in the area of Sheridan Circle at approximately 6:30 PM on Saturday, July 20th, 2019.

Police say Jennifer was last seen wearing a blue Elkview Wrestling t-shirt, black yoga pants, and white shoes. If you have any information that could lead to Jennifer’s whereabouts please contact the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-6400.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

