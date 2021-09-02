Charleston Police search for missing teen

Jaliyah Pennington, 15, was expected to get off a school bus in the North Charleston area around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, but did not arrive. (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -The Charleston Police Department is looking for a missing juvenile.

The CPD says Jaliyah Pennington, a 15-year-old Capitol High School student, was supposed to get off of a school bus around 4:20 p.m. in the area of North Charleston but did not arrive.

Pennington is described as a Black female standing 5’4″ and weighing 208 lbs. She was last seen wearing black and white pants with a black shirt and black shoes.

Jaliyah’s grandmother tells WOWK 13 News her granddaughter does have special needs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD at 304-348-6400 or

Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.