Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

Charleston Police search for missing teen

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jaliyah Pennington, 15, was expected to get off a school bus in the North Charleston area around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, but did not arrive. (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -The Charleston Police Department is looking for a missing juvenile.

The CPD says Jaliyah Pennington, a 15-year-old Capitol High School student, was supposed to get off of a school bus around 4:20 p.m. in the area of North Charleston but did not arrive.

Pennington is described as a Black female standing 5’4″ and weighing 208 lbs. She was last seen wearing black and white pants with a black shirt and black shoes.

Jaliyah’s grandmother tells WOWK 13 News her granddaughter does have special needs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD at 304-348-6400 or
Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS