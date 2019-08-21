Charleston Police search for missing woman

Jessica Lee Fields, 28 years old, has been reported as missing to the Charleston Police Department.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department says Jessica Lee Fields, 28, has been reported to them. Police say Fields was last seen in the area of Westmoreland Road on the West Side of Charleston, West Virginia on Monday, August 5, 2019.

According to Police, she was wearing a white sundress with pink flowers. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-8111.

