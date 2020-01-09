Charleston Police search for missing woman

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman, Destinee Jarrett, 27. Police say Destinee has been missing from Charleston since mid-December 2019.

Destinee is from the Hurricane area but is known to frequent Charleston, Dunbar, and the St. Albans areas. Police say she is around 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

If anyone has seen Destinee or has any information regarding her whereabouts, please call the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-8111.

