Charleston Police search for suspect after woman shot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department is searching for a suspect after a woman was shot in the street on the West Side of Charleston, West Virginia. The shooting occurred on Monday, September 30, 2019, at around 7:30 PM, near the 2000 block of Lippert Street in the Orchard Manor Housing.

The victim, Shakeria Worrell, 23, of Charleston, sustained a gunshot wound to her leg and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect, Jamilah L. Brown, 20, of Charleston, was not located at the scene of the shooting.

Police say Brown has been charged with Malicious Wounding and a warrant for her arrest is currently active. A motive for the shooting is not being released at this time, however, it is not believed to be related to the recent shootings on the West Side.

Anyone with information regarding Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-8111. Callers may remain anonymous.

