Charleston Police search for suspect vehicle in West Side Shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department is searching for a suspect vehicle after a shooting on the 500 block of Wyoming Street on the West Side on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Officers located the victim, Marcus A. Jefferson, 31 of Charleston, lying in the street with gunshot wounds to his left forearm and left abdominal area.

Jefferson was taken an area hospital for treatment where he is currently in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing at this time. No arrests have been made in the shooting. The suspect vehicle was described as a grey sedan.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-8111.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

