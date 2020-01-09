Charleston Police searching for 2 runaway teen girls

Charleston Police Department are looking for Emma Lewis (L) and Felicity Keener (R), who both left school and failed to return to a Charleston child shelter on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department is requesting assistance in locating two runaway teenage girls, Emma Lewis, 17, and Felicity Keener, 17. Police say both Lewis and Keener left school and failed to return to a Charleston child shelter on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

The girls are from Northern West Virginia and police say sources believe that they have separated and fled to this area. There is no indication that the girls have met with foul play.

If anyone has any information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-8111.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.