Charleston police searching for hit and run suspect

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect in an event that happened just before 7 a.m. this morning.

Police say the suspect’s name is Che Dushaun Lark, originally from Tennessee. When they attempted to arrest him, he fled the scene and proceeded toward downtown Charleston.

Police say the suspect struck Heather Ross when she was walking her children to school and she is currently in critical condition, according to police.

“When they approached they saw that they had a felony amount of drugs in the driver’s lap. Officers quickly seized those drugs and they began to attempt to arrest the driver at that time the driver fled the scene and proceeded toward downtown Charleston,” Charleston Police Chief James Hunt says.

In 2016, Charleston Police arrested the suspect on drug-related charges. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

