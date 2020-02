UPDATE: Charleston Police have confirmed that 9 year old Rachem Perez was found safe, unharmed, and near his home on Shamrock Road.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston Police Department are searching for 9 year old, Rachem Perez.

He ran away from the 1100 block of Shamrock Road and was last seen around 7:30 p.m. today.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Charleston Police Department.

The picture below is of him and the clothes he was wearing when he was last seen.