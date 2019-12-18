Charleston Police searching for Person of Interest in West Side homicide

Police say Qynell Tyree Bradshaw (R), 23, of Charleston, W.Va., as a person of interest in the November 30 murder of Laurina Blake (L) on Lovell Drive in Charleston.

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department is asking for help in the investigation of a November 30, 2019 shooting that killed 18-year-old Laurina Blake. According to CPD, there is no suspect in the case, but they say Blake’s ex-boyfriend, Qynell “Juice” Bradshaw, is a “person of interest.”

During a news conference on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, Chief of Police Opie Smith told the media that the investigation had hit a “brick wall.”

“We have reached out to multiple witnesses, but they have refused to come in,” Chief Smith explained. “We just want answers for Laurina’s family.”

Last week, CPD officers arrested Terrance Bonner, who was wanted for questioning in the case. Police say Dante Spencer Williams and Memphis Ross are also wanted on various warrants.

WOWK 13 News Reporter Lily Bradley spoke with Laurina’s mother after the press conference. While she didn’t want to go on camera, she said she just wants answers in the case. She described Laurina as kind and spunky. She spoke about Laurina’s love for music and art.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-8111.

“Anyone with information just reach out,” said Chief Smith. “You don’t have to come into the station, I’ll come to you. We just want answers. Every life is important to us, but we just want answers for Laurina’s family. She didn’t deserve this.”