Update: Arrest Made in Capitol City Shooting

Charleston Police are looking for James Mario Isabell on a Malicious Wounding warrant following a Saturday night shooting. (March 30, 2020 Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – James Mario Isabell has been taken into custody in Atlanta, Georgia by police.

He was wanted in connection to a Charleston shooting on March 28th.

ORIGINAL (3/28/20): The Charleston Police Department is looking for a man on a Malicious Wounding warrant following a Saturday night shooting.

Officers responded to CAMC General Division Emergency Room regarding a gunshot victim who arrived by a personal vehicle shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28. Police say the victim, identified as Misty Fairchild, 23, of Charleston, had multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened in the 1700 block of 7th Ave.

Police say Fairchild had been dropped off in the area and was going to meet the suspect, James Mario Isabell, 47, of Charleston to allegedly purchase narcotics. She was then shot several times by the suspect. After being shot, Fairchild returned to her friend’s vehicle and was driven to CAMC General where she is currently listed in stable condition, according to the Charleston Police Department.

A warrant for Malicious Wounding has been obtained for James Mario Isabell. Police say anyone who has any information on Isabell’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480.

