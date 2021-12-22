Charleston Police seek help finding missing man

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are asking for help finding a man missing from Charleston.
According to the Charleston Police Department – Criminal Investigation Division, Richard James Webb, 68, of Charleston was last seen Dec. 15, 2021. Police say his family members say he was last seen walking away from his home early that morning.
Anyone who sees Webb or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Metro Communications at (304) 348-8111.
