CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person in connection to a breaking and entering investigation.

According to the CPD’s Criminal Investigation Division the incident happened around 3 a.m. Saturday, April 30 in the 4900 block of Venable Avenue in the Kanawha City area. Authorities say surveillance video captured an unknown individual entering an “unsecured structure.”

The CPD CID posted the security video on Facebook.

Anyone who has any information on the individual or the incident is asked to contact the CPD CID at 304-348-6480.