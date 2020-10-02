Charleston police seek vehicle in Friday shooting

Charleston police looking for information on this vehicle, possibly involved in a drive-by shooting, October 2, 2020. (Courtesy: CPD)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston police are looking for a vehicle in connection with a shooting mid-day Friday.

Police say there were called to the area of Glenwood Avenue and Central Avenue on a report of shots being fired.

At the same time they were arriving at the scene, they were notified that 43 year old Ronald Sayles of Charleston had arrived at the Charleston General Emergency Room in a personal vehicle to be treated for a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim and two other “subjects” were standing on the sidewalk when the occupants of a black sedan started shooting at the victim, striking him in the foot.

The victim is said to be in stable condition and police are looking for any tips on the vehicle.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.