Police activity during a search warrant at the Amoco gas station on Charleston’s East End (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Anchor Merrily McAuliffe)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A search warrant related to drug activity is happening at a gas station on Charleston’s East End.

That is according to Charleston Police who tell 13 News that several people have been detained at the Amoco Gas Station on Washington Street East near Ruffner Avenue.

“The complaint was there was drug dealing on the parking lot – openly dealing, drinking things like that,” said Tony Hazelett, Charleston Police Department Investigative Services Bureau Chief. “Our special enforcement division took the investigation, and once they took the investigation they realized there was a lot of narcotics being sold there on the parking lot. And so the unit investigation was able to target 20 people.”13 News has a crew at the scene and is working to get more information.

We have also reached out to the company that owns the gas station. A spokesperson for Par Mar tells 13 News they have no comment at this time.

