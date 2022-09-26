CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department will be hosting a checkpoint for drivers this week.

According to the CPD, the checkpoint is being conducted in conjunction with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program and is set for 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the 2300 block of Route 21 on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

Officers say they will be focusing on DUI and sobriety as well as child safety seats. The CPD says their goal is to reduce criminal and traffic violation activities in the areas surrounding the checkpoint.