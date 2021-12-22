Charleston police to get new body cameras

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department has received a grant to buy new body cameras.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin and Police Chief Tyke Hunt say these 90 new cameras will be on every uniformed officer who has contact with the community.

They say the main goal is to increase transparency and build trust.

“I am grateful for the federal assistance we are receiving which will supplement previously approved funds to outfit every Charleston Police Officer with the latest body-worn cameras,” said Chief Tyke Hunt. “The new cameras will have a longer battery life and the ability to change the battery mid-shift if needed.”

Officials say the cameras will also keep both officers and community members safer.