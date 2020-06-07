Charleston protest over Confederate statue gets heated

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As as Virginia’s governor removes some Confederate statues in Richmond, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear wants to remove a statue of Jefferson Davis from the Capitol Rotunda, some want the statue of Stonewall Jackson removed from the West Virginia capitol grounds.

13 news reporter Haley Kosik was at a protest today that quickly got heated but stayed peaceful.

