CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As as Virginia’s governor removes some Confederate statues in Richmond, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear wants to remove a statue of Jefferson Davis from the Capitol Rotunda, some want the statue of Stonewall Jackson removed from the West Virginia capitol grounds.
13 news reporter Haley Kosik was at a protest today that quickly got heated but stayed peaceful.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Charleston protest over Confederate statue gets heated
- ‘Cookout-style rally’ held on Charleston’s west side
- West Virginia COVID-19 cases continue to rise, no new deaths reported
- Glazed or jelly? Doughnuts lure city-roaming bear into trap
- Stray gator relocated from causeway after tropical storm flooding
- Man breaks record by drinking liter of lime juice
- Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand announce $100 million donation over next 10 years
- Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 38,476 cases, 2,377 deaths
- Border Patrol seizes 1,000-Year-Old Iranian Artifact
- Authorities still searching for missing girl