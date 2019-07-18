Cooling centers, pools open to help people during Excessive Heat Warning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The city of Charleston, West Virginia is opening cooling centers to provide relief for people who don’t have access to an air-conditioned place to keep cool. The Kanawha City Community Center at 3511 Venable Avenue, the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center at 314 Donnally Street, and the North Charleston Community Center will all be open on Friday, July 19th from 9 AM until 9 PM and then again on Saturday, July 20th from 9 AM until 5 PM.

The Roosevelt Neighborhood Center at 502 Ruffner Avenue will also be open Friday, July 19th from noon till 8 PM.

The city is also opening up community pools for free to help you keep cool as well. The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center pool, Cato Park pool, and the Kanawha City Community Center pool.

The City of Nitro is also opening a cooling station for the heatwave at the City Fire House on 20th Street from Noon on Friday, July 19th through the evening of Saturday, July 20th. Nitro City Pool will also be free Friday and Saturday.

The City of South Charleston is holding a Beat the Heat event on June 19th and 20th. They will have free snow cones and bottled water at Little Creek Pool and will have $1 admission for skating at the South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena.

