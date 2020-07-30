Charleston Radio Personality Charlie Cooper passes at age 74

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston radio personality Charlie Cooper, one of the city’s top DJs in the 1970s, died Wednesday at the age of 74.
Cooper, who was born Howard Russell, Jr, began his career as a student disc jockey at the campus radio station of Hiram College where he originally enrolled to become a physicist or an electrical engineer.
Cooper worked at a number of radio stations in Akron, Ohio, New York City, and then back to Akron, Ohio before coming to West Virginia
He began working at WKAZ-AM in Charleston in 1973 and remained with the station thru 1980, becoming one of the station’s most popular afternoon drive-time Top 40 DJs. He also hosted hundreds of “Disco Scene” teen dance parties throughout southern West Virginia during the 1970s.
He was inducted into the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2007 and was a member of the board of directors of the WV Broadcasting Hall of Fame’s Museum of Radio & Technology.
