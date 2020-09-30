Charleston Regional Chamber of Commerce board chairman Greg Elliot dies

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Regional Chamber of Commerce board chairman, Greg Elliot has passed away.

The Charleston Area Alliance (CAA) and the Charleston Regional Chamber of Commerce confirmed his passing on their website and official Facebook Page.

Greg was a tremendous asset to our organizations, and we are devastated by his passing. We will deeply miss Greg’s vision and leadership on our boards and in our community. Steve Rubin, president/CEO, Charleston Area Alliance

According to the CAA website, Elliot was a second-generation owner of several West Virginia-based companies, which have provided quality long-term care to West Virginia patients for more than 35 years and who served as a leader to several other local nonprofit organizations in the Kanawha Valley.

We are all deeply saddened by the tragic and early loss of our friend and colleague. Greg was an asset not only to the Alliance but also to our entire community. He leaves behind a legacy of hard work and a passion for our community as an example for us to follow. We will carry these qualities forward with us every day. Steve Hedrick, chairman of the board, Charleston Area Alliance

CAA Officials say arrangements and services have not been finalized at this time.

