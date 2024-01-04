CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A vote to support a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine conflict by the Charleston City Council was tabled Wednesday night, causing division between religious leaders.

Councilman Joe Solomon, a Jew, wrote the original resolution and presented it to City Council. He feels the time is now for the city to act in enabling diplomacy between Israel and Palestine.

Councilwoman Becky Ceperley proposed tabling the vote in front of a crowd of nearly 200 constituents. A majority of them became angry and loud after the tabling, chanting “Shame!” at Mayor Amy Goodwin.

Before the vote was tabled, Solomon said voting it down would have been just as bad as tabling the vote.

Ibtesam Barazi, the Vice President of the Islamic Association of West Virginia, was equally disappointed.

“When you ask you to ceasefire, that means stop the killing. Stop the killing on all sides,” Barazi said. “We value Muslim life, Jewish life and Christian life. And believe me, all three lives are being lost in Gaza.”

Morgan Fowler, the organizer of the candlelight vigil on the city hall steps the night before, feels the same.

“You had 200 constituents in the room begging for breadrooms, and you decided no vote was the better way to go,” Fowler said. “It was pretty disgusting actually. A poor display of public service.”

On the other side, Rabbi Victor Urecki with the B’nai Jacob Synagogue sent a statement to 13 News saying in part, “For many of us, Hamas must be prevented from committing future atrocities, and calls for a ceasefire simply allows them to continue to bring misery to Palestinians and Israelis. That is why we continue to feel resolutions are deeply divisive.”

A spokesperson with the city said the resolution could be revisited any time, but it is unclear if it will happen during the next council meeting.