Charleston residents picking up after flooding

Local News

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Several homes on Charleston’s West Side were flooded and now cleanup is underway. People spent Wednesday afternoon saving what they could.

“It is rough,” said Katy Layne. Her brother lives on Grant Street where multiple homes were flooded. “There is only two of us working, climbing the steps.”

Layne also helped guide the Manna Meal team to the people in the neighborhood needing a warm meal.

Many other people were in a similar situation.

“I want to get the stink out of the house because it does have an odor to it,” said Martha Roberts. She said the water was higher than usual this time. “It is just a muddy mess, a muddy mess to clean up.”

City trucks made the rounds picking up what couldn’t be saved.

“It is something that needs to be done,” Layne said. “So you just jump in and do it.”

