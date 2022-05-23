CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 45th Vandalia Gathering will return to the Cultural Center and State Capitol grounds in Charleston from May 27-29.

Vandalia will return this year in its full, weekend format after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 and a downsized version of the event in 2021. The free, cultural festival marks the Mountain State’s annual celebration of Appalachian art, music, dance, stories, crafts, and food.

Kick-off for Vandalia begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27, with an awards ceremony and presentation of the 2022 Vandalia Award. A concert will follow. Outside events begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and continue through Sunday with half-hour concerts, musical contests, and impromptu jam sessions all over the Capitol Grounds.

Throughout Saturday and Sunday, there will be local vendors selling art and food. Visitors can shop for wind chimes, pottery, jewelry, stained glass, baskets, and other items. Vandalia food booths will feature a variety of ethnic foods such as roasted corn, Italian sausage sandwiches, tacos in a bag, strawberry shortcakes, and more.

Festival merchandise tents will sell Vandalia t-shirts, caps, and other souvenirs. Visitors can also view the annual Quilts and Wall Hangings Exhibition in the Great Hall of the Cultural Center. The exhibit features quilts and wall-hangings created by West Virginia quiltmakers.

For more information on Vandalia and the complete schedule of events, visit the website for this year’s festival.