Charleston restaurant makes ’50 Best Tacos in America’ list

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A local restaurant in Charleston has made the list of “The 50 Best Tacos in America 2019.” Mi Cocina de Amor ranks #44 in the nation on the list created by travel website Big 7 Travel.

The website states the restaurant was chosen because it is, “Known locally for their down-home digs and authentic flavor, this restaurant serves up the most authentic Mexican food in the region.” They went on to say, “All of [the tacos] are made with generations-old recipes that stand the test of time and flavor.”

Mi Cocina de Amor shared its excitement in a Facebook post stating, “A little taco shop from Charleston West By God has made the list.”

Mi Cocina de Amor is located in Elk City on the West Side of Charleston West Virginia.

