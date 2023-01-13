CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The annual Charleston Restaurant Week is coming back to the Capitol City!

Charleston Restaurant Week runs Monday, Jan. 30 through Saturday, Feb 4, 2023. As part of the event, 14 local restaurants will offer a three-course meal – appetizer, entrée and desert – from a selected menu for a set fee per person.

The restaurants participating in this year’s event include 1010 Bridge Restaurant, Chop House, Adelphia Sports Bar and Grille, Jeff’s Curbside, Ristorante Abruizzi, The Pitch of KC, Soho’s at the Capitol Market, Lookout Bar and Grill, D.T. Prime, Ichicban, Tidewater Grill, Bricks and Barrels, Black Sheep Burritos, Bridge Road Bistro and Catering.

Event organizers say for the first time in the event’s history, they are also hosting a blind date event with dinner on Charleston Restaurant Week for those 18 and older ad must be following Charleston Restaurant Week (@cwvrestweek) on Instagram. The organizers say singles can register by filling out the short match-making form, available at a link in their Facebook post before Wednesday, Jan. 18.