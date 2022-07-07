CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Due to several summer events, drivers in Charleston will run into some road closures on the weekend of July 8-10. The full list is below.

Friday, July 8:

Kanawha Blvd. from Court St. to Hale St. will be closed from noon on Friday, July 8 until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. (Live on the Levee)

Capitol St. from Kanawha Blvd. to Lee St. will be closed from 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 8 until 11:00 p.m. on Sunday. (Outdoor dining)

Saturday, July 9:

Venable Ave from 36th St. to the City National Bank parking lot entrance will be closed from 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 9 until 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 16. (Charleston Public Courts Tennis Tournament)

Clendenin St. from Quarrier to Lee St. and the intersection of Civic Center Dr. and Quarrier St. will be closed from 2:00 p.m. until midnight on Saturday, July 9. (Chris Stapleton concert)

Sunday, July 10: