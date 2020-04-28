Charleston salon owner prepares to re-open soon

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) In announcing his plan to slowly re-open West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said barbershops and hair salons will be among the first businesses allow to operate again.

“It has affected us quite dearly,” said Michael H. Belcher, the owner and operator of Micheal’s Hair Salon and Spa. A month and a half ago everything came to a stop at his salon on Washington Street.

He is hopeful that there are better days to come. “I sense this may be a new Roaring Twenties for us. I’m really enthused about getting back to work,” he said.

He is planning to re-open May 4 with some changes to keep people safe.

“We are going to have plastic on the chairs. It protects the clients. We can disinfect the plastic over the chair much easier. We have gloves and masks,” he explained, adding that they will also be taking customers’ temperature before they come in to the facility. He said they’ll also be asking customers to reschedule if they have any symptoms.

“The hairdressers work different shifts so that keeps the salon from being too full at different times and my salon downtown is a studio so it is just a one chair salon,” he said. “I work very strictly by appointment.”

