Authorities are on the scene of a reported shooting on Hunt Avenue on Charleston’s West Side. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Reporter Sophia Pisano)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man who was shot in the head in Charleston on Friday has died.

Charleston PD says that 42-year-old James Hambrick, of Charleston, died at a local hospital on Sunday.

On Friday, Aug. 5, Charleston PD responded after multiple shots were fired in the 500 block of Hunt Ave. in Charleston. Mr. Hambrick was shot in the head and taken to the hospital.

CPD said that witnesses told them that Hambrick “exchanged words” with the occupants of two vehicles that pulled up as he was leaving an apartment on 6th St.

According to CPD, witnesses say the occupants then pulled out firearms and began to shoot at Hambrick, striking him in the head.

Officers say they stopped two vehicles near the scene and five occupants were detained for further investigation.

This is now a homicide investigation.