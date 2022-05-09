UPDATE (3:03 p.m. on Monday, May 9): Charleston Police say that Devin Fanaris turned himself in to law enforcement.

Fanaris was arraigned in Kanawha magistrate court, and he is being held on a $10,000 cash bond with the condition of home confinement.

His next court date is scheduled for Monday, May 16 at 2:00 p.m.

He faces two to ten years in prison.

UPDATE (11:27 a.m. on Sunday, May 8): A warrant has been obtained for Devin Taylor Fanaris, 26 of Charleston, after the shooting at the Par Mar on Washington Street East on May 7.

The Charleston Police Department says the warrant is for Malicious Wounding.

The victim of the shooting is currently in critical condition, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Anyone with any information on Fanaris is being urged to contact 911, the CPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Police are searching for a man believed to be involved in a shooting that left a man in critical condition.

The shooting took place at the Par Mar on the 1500 block of Washington Street East around 6:50 p.m.

Police say a 30-year-old victim was shot twice after an altercation with another man.

They say as the victim took his backpack off, the suspect pulled a handgun and shot Coles, taking off on foot between the Par Mar and Duffy’s Cleaners.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing black pants, shoes and a hoodie. On the left side of the hoodie was Looney Tunes written in white.

Police say contact Charleston Police with information at 304-348-6480.