Charleston Skate park expected to open Spring 2021

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Charleston is getting a new skate park.

Plans for the park were approved during a City Council meeting on Monday, Dec. 21.

The park will be constructed by American Ramp Company and will be located under the interstate bridge near Magic Island.

“Our young people have been asking for safe, fun places to hang out with their friends. This skate park will create opportunities for physical activity and social interactions. With the help of local and national skaters, we have worked to build a park that will cater to both beginners and experts.” City of Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin

City officials say the designs include plans for two bank ramps, 15 quarter pipes, four half-pipes, grind ledges, slant pads, spines, jump boxes, roll-ins and more. Purposed safety features include fastener-free riding surfaces, baluster guardrails, maxgrip polyester powder coat to create extra corrosion protection and grip and tamper-resistant hardware.

All steel ramps are covered by a 20-year limited warranty, according to city officials.

“Adults often stress the importance of outside play…This skate park would give us a place that we feel comfortable to do that while having fun with our friends.” Alvy Robin-son, Capital High School Junior

Admission to the skate park will be free for the public, and is expected to be opened in Spring 2021.