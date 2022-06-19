CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta crowned its Queen and her Royal Court in a pageant Saturday at Capitol High School.

The Ms. Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Queen is Ashlyn Donohew of Evans, West Virginia.

The newly crowned queen received a $5,000 scholarship to West Virginia State University, courtesy of the WVSU Foundation, along with a prize package from the Regatta Commission.

The queens will preside over events at the Regatta.

