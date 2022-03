CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Thursday, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and the Charleston Regatta Commission held a press conference to announce the schedule for the 2022 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta.

The event will run from Thursday, June 30 through Monday, July 4 and will feature all-day festivities for kids and adults of all ages.

(Photo Courtesy: Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Commission)

Below is a complete schedule for the 2022 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta.

Thursday, June 30:

ALL DAY Regatta Store Court St. & Kanawha Blvd. ALL DAY Educational Reenactments – Sewell Mountain Sailing Association Magic Island 10 AM STEM Tent/Storybook Trail – Kanawha County Public Library Magic Island NOON AEP Boat Tours Magic Island NOON DJ Woody Woods Haddad Riverfront Park NOON 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament Magic Island NOON WTSQ City Center at Slack Plaza 1 PM Kid Zone (inflatables, crafts, games, face painting and more) Magic Island 1 PM Mega Pro Wrestling City Center at Slack Plaza 1 PM DJ – Vinyl Village City Center at Slack Plaza 3:30 PM Electric 102.7 Haddad Riverfront Park 4 PM Servers Challenge Kanawha Blvd. & Summers St. 5 PM Carnival Opens Kanawha Blvd. at Court St. & Clendenin St. 5 PM Wheelwash Craft Beer Festival Kanawha Blvd. & Summers St. 6 PM Beer Judging Main Stage – Kanawha Blvd. & Capitol St. 6:30 PM Everclear with opening acts Fastball & the Nixons Kanawha Blvd. & Capitol St.

Friday, July 1:

ALL DAY Regatta Store Court St. & Kanawha Blvd. ALL DAY Educational Reenactments – Sewell Mountain Sailing Association Magic Island 10 AM Kids Zone Magic Island NOON DJ EJ Price Haddad Riverfront Park NOON Dunking Booth Magic Island NOON 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament Magic Island 1 PM Carnival Opens Kanawha Blvd. at Court St. & Clendenin St. 1 PM Beer Booth Opens Kanawha Blvd. 1 PM Battle of the Bands City Center at Slack Plaza 3:30 PM 98.7 The Beat Haddad Riverfront Park 5 PM Comedy Showcase City Center at Slack Plaza 6:30 PM The Four Tops and the Temptations with opening act The Unit Main Stage – Kanawha Blvd. & Capitol St. 9 PM Regatta Movie Night Magic Island

Saturday, July 2:

ALL DAY Regatta Store Court St. & Kanawha Blvd. ALL DAY Educational Reenactments – Sewell Mountain Sailing Association Magic Island 8 AM Firecracker 5k – Childhood Language Center Kanawha Blvd. 9 AM Kids Zone Magic Island 10 AM Motorcycle Show – Biker Mafia Kanawha Blvd. & Clendenin St. 11 AM “All Fired Up” Youth BBQ Challenge Capitol Market 11 AM DJ EJ Price Capitol Market 11 AM BMX/Skate Exhibition Skate Park 11 AM DJ Charlie Blac Skate Park 11 AM Fire Parade Virginia St. NOON ROCK 105 Kanawha Blvd. NOON Carnival Opens Kanawha Blvd. at Court St. & Clendenin St. NOON Mural Fest Magic Island NOON AAA Entertainment Haddad Riverfront Park NOON 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament Magic Island 1 PM Youth Anything That Floats Build Session Magic Island 1 PM Beer Booths Open Kanawha Blvd. 1 PM Anything That Floats Race – United Way Haddad Riverfront Park 2 PM Regatta Rewind – Rock City Cake Company City Center at Slack Plaza 2 PM Weiner Dog Races – Fix’Em Clinic & KCHA Magic Island 3 PM Funeral Parade Capitol St. 3:30 PM WQBE Haddad Riverfront Park 5:30 PM Regatta Babies Reunion Overlook at Kanawha Blvd. & Court St. 6:30 PM Martina McBride with opening act Chucky Ray Lilly with The Grip Main Stage – Kanawha Blvd. & Capitol St. 9 PM Fireworks

Sunday, July 3:

ALL DAY Regatta Store Court St. & Kanawha Blvd. ALL DAY Educational Reenactments – Sewell Mountain Sailing Association Magic Island 9:30 AM Captian’s Dedication Haddad Riverfront Park 10 AM Brunch Concert: Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. & Bob Thompson Main Stage – Kanawha Blvd. & Capitol St. 10 AM Youth Anything That Floats Race Magic Island 10 AM DJ Jason Murphy Magic Island 10 AM Kids Zone Magic Island 10 AM Car Show – Hot Diggity Dog Kanawha Blvd. & Clendenin St. 10 AM AAA Entertainment Kanawha Blvd. 11 AM BMX/Skate Exhibition Skate Park 11 AM DJ Charlie Blac Skate Park NOON Carnival Opens Kanawha Blvd. at Court St. & Clendenin St. NOON 96.1 Superstar Country Haddad Riverfront Park NOON Mural Fest Magic Island 1 PM Beer Booths Open Kanawha Blvd. 1 PM Sternwheel Boat Races Haddad Riverfront Park 2 PM DJ Act Right Kanawha Blvd. 3 PM Freeze Pop Frenzy Magic Island 3:30 PM The Mix Haddad Riverfront Park 6:30 PM Rick Springfield with opening act Hair Supply Main Stage – Kanawha Blvd. & Capitol St.

Monday, July 4: