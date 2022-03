CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A popular event is making waves as it returns to the Capitol City.

The Sternwheel Regatta is back with more than 20 sternwheelers set to attend, but organizers are asking for the public’s help to make sure the event runs smoothly.

Anyone interested in volunteering ahead of the event can contact the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta on Facebook.

The event is set for June 30 through July 4.