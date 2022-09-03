CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Applications for the Fall Cycle of Charleston’s Small Business Investment Grant are now available.

According to the City of Charleston, 17 small businesses in Charleston were awarded grants through this year’s summer cycle, totaling an amount of $152,800 awarded.

“Our Small Business Investment Grant Program helps our local businesses leverage funding to make facility improvements, further enhance marketing strategies, and strengthen their position in our Charleston community,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “If you’re a small business owner or know someone who is, I encourage you to learn more about this grant program. If you review the application and find that you have questions, give us a call. We are here to help you.”

To apply for a Fall 2022 grant, business owners can visit the link at the top of the city webpage. Business can be awarded up to $10,000 per year through the grant program and recipients must match their award by 25%.

The city says examples of qualifying projects include broadband connectivity; marketing; advertising; demolition projects; constructing interior or exterior surfaces such as doors, windows, fences, stairs and ramps; or painting.

Applications for the fall cycle are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Anyone with applications can contact 304-348-8174.

Since the grant program began, more than $800,000 in funding has been awarded to help small businesses get back on their feet and finish necessary projects.

The businesses that received funds during the Summer 2022 cycle include: