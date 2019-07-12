Charleston teens seek change in community

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Over the years Charleston has faced a number of issues, but it seems one of the most difficult problems to solve is violence directed at and by young men and women.

On July 4th, 2019, 19-year-old Tre’Quan Gibson was shot and killed on the West Side in front of the second avenue center. This is a harsh reality too many Charleston kids are affected by.

This week WOWK 13 News reporter Hannah Goetz sat down with a group of young people that face these hard truths. They want change and they have many great ideas of what that can look like. Younger kids like Tavarish and Solomon, both 12, want more after-school programs and mentors that can help them succeed. Older kids like Myracle, Christian and Aaliyah want job availability so they can safely make money while helping their families and their community.

They are encouraging everyone to joins them Sunday at the Second Avenue Center for their Teen town hall. Their extended interview is below:



