Charleston to honorarily name Garrison Avenue in memory of CPD Ptlm. Cassie Johnson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston says a dedication ceremony has been set for next week to honorarily name Garrison Avenue in memory of fallen Charleston Police Department Patrolman Cassie Johnson.

Patrolman Johnson was shot in the line of duty Dec. 1, 2020, while a parking complaint in the 200 block Garrison Avenue on Charleston’s West Side. She passed away from her injuries on Dec. 3.

Johnson joined the City of Charleston as a Humane Officer on Oct. 2, 2017, and was sworn into the Charleston Police Department as a Patrolman Jan. 11, 2019.

Last month, a new dog park in Charleston, Emma’s Place, opened in honor of animal lover Charleston Police Patrolman Cassie Johnson and her chocolate lab, Emma.

The ceremony is set to take place at the corner of Garrison Avenue and Crescent Road at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 7. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, Chief Tyke Hunt join Ptml. Cassie Johnson’s family, friends and members of Charleston City Council for the ceremony.