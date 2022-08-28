UPDATE (2:23 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28): The Kanawha County Commission has also ordered flags on county property to be flown at half-staff to honor Charleston PD K-9 Axel.

In a statement, the commission said, “The City of Charleston and the Charleston Police Department suffered a great loss last night as their Police K9, Axel gave his life in a heroic act saving his partner Ptl. Clendenin and fellow Police Officer Ptl. Childress. We will pay our respects and honor Axel by immediately lowering the State Flags on County Property. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the Law Enforcement community today.”

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin has ordered city flags to be lowered to half-staff after the death of Charleston Police Department’s K-9, Axel.

Officials say Axel was shot and killed saving his partner Ptl. Clendenin and Ptl. Childress on Saturday as they fought off an armed felon.

“We are saddened by the loss of K-9 officer, Axel,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his partner, Josh, and his family – as well as all of our men and women in blue.”

The Chief of Police, Tyke Hunt said in a statement he is, “thankful yet saddened.”

“I am thankful Axel was faithful, selfless, and most of all fearless in his duties for he saved the lives of two of our officers, but deeply saddened K-9 Axel is now gone,” said Chief Hunt.

Flags will remain at half-staff through the day of services which have not been set.